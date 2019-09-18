The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
James Earl "Jim" Collins


1933 - 2019
James Earl "Jim" Collins Obituary
James Earl "Jim" Collins, 85, Independence, MO., passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home in Villages of Jackson Creek.

A visitation will be Friday, September 20 from 12-1 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 followed by a graveside service with full military honors at 1:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Jim was born October 16, 1933 in Warrensburg, MO to James Earl, Sr. and Zelma (Burch) Collins. Jim proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1952-1956. Jim worked as a construction inspector for MODOT and retired in 1991. Jim was married to Mary V. "Ginger" Collins for 57 years. They enjoyed antiquing and had many antique booths throughout their retirement. Jim and Ginger enjoyed square-dancing and music. Jim was a devoted Royals, MU and Chiefs fan. More than anything Jim enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Ginger Collins.

Survived by his daughter, Jennifer Lockwood; grandchildren, Brian Lockwood and wife Erin, Andrew Lockwood and wife Megan, and Jenna Minnis and husband Cody; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Caleb, Myla, Mason and Eleanor; and many friends and family at the Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019
