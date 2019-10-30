|
Jim Bennett, 78, of Independence, MO passed away October 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service on Friday, November 1, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO.
Jim was born February 10, 1941 in Trenton, MO to Russell and Florence (Campbell) Bennett. He served the United States Navy from 1959-1963, which was during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Jim coached baseball for 26 years, and was a mentor to many young boys in the Independence area. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and tried to attend all of their activities. He was a proud family man.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Kay (French) Bennett; two children, Denise Ward (Dan Clark), Jimmy Bennett (Kathy); brother, Richard Bennett (Mary); grandchildren, Paige Bennett (Trevor), Kenzie Bennett and Devin Ward; step-grandson, Morgan Ward; and great-grandson, Nolan Bennett.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019