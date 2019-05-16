|
|
|
James (Jim) Edward Deke (Deeker), 73, of Blue Springs, MO, peacefully received his heavenly reward from natural causes on May 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on May 21, at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 NW R.D. Mize Rd, Blue Springs, with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Emma, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations go to Timothy Lutheran church for the cancer prayer services.
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2019
