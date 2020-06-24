James Elmer Rodgers
1947 - 2020
James Elmer Rodgers, 73, of Lone Jack, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley MO; the family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the Funeral home.

James was born March 25, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of James and Lorah (Maples) Rodgers. He was a former Alderman on the City Council of Lone Jack. James was President and Treasurer for many years with VFW Post #6272, he was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Cooties. He served in the US Army from 1966-1969 and served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. James enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing woodworking and model trains. He retired from USDA.

James is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Henry Dean Rodgers.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, of the home; daughters, Gina (Jake) Crawford, Stacey (Jason) Long; and Son, James Marcus (Trina) Rodgers; 6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Royer Funeral Home
JUN
25
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Royer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

