James Elmer Rodgers, 73, of Lone Jack, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley MO; the family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the Funeral home.



James was born March 25, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of James and Lorah (Maples) Rodgers. He was a former Alderman on the City Council of Lone Jack. James was President and Treasurer for many years with VFW Post #6272, he was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Cooties. He served in the US Army from 1966-1969 and served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. James enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing woodworking and model trains. He retired from USDA.



James is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Henry Dean Rodgers.



He is survived by his wife Barbara, of the home; daughters, Gina (Jake) Crawford, Stacey (Jason) Long; and Son, James Marcus (Trina) Rodgers; 6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441



