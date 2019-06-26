|
|
James (Jimmy) Holler Jr., age 63, of Blue Springs, MO passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital.
Jimmy was born October 5, 1955 in Kansas City, Mo the son of James & Patricia (Phillips) Holler. In his early years, he played youth baseball in Independence. He often talked about his best memories growing up were the many summer days he played baseball with all his cousins at Stark School, and the fun he had at Mickey Owen Baseball Camp.
Throughout most of his adult life he played slow pitch softball and enjoyed the friends and memories he made. In his later years, he enjoyed working in his yard, taking road trips, and going to concerts. He most recently worked as a bus driver for the Grain Valley School District, and really enjoyed seeing the kids each day. Jimmy was an avid Chiefs, Royals and Missouri Tigers fan…MIZ! He often planned his day around watching his favorite teams. He always wanted to see the Chiefs win another Super Bowl, but he's probably happy that he no longer has to suffer through this Royals season.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, and his cousin, Kimberly Prohaska Frear.
Jimmy is survived by three daughters, Denise (Gregg) Bennett, Taylor Holler and Alison Holler; two sons, James (Kali) Carollo and Joey (Sara) Carollo; 12 grandchildren; his father and step-mother, James & Jola Holler; brother, Ernie Holler; sister Janet Queeney; cousin, Jerry (Debbie) Lockhart; his significant other, Janice McGrath; his beloved cat, Bandit and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the Apple Tree Center located at 4621 S. Shrank, Independence, MO.
Published in The Examiner on June 26, 2019