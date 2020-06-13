

James Joseph Hennig, 92, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Oak Grove Nursing & Rehab.



A visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 15th at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Oak Grove, followed by burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, MO.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



