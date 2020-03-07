|
|
James Garwood, 71, of Independence, MO peacefully passed away into a new life on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Jim was born June 10, 1948 in Erie, PA to Alma and Ettie Garwood. For most of his working career, he designed custom homes, churches, and small commercial buildings throughout Jackson County under the name of Garwood Designs LLC. Jim and his wife Barbara (Hawley) Garwood recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary after having moved from Blue Springs to Independence. His greatest joy was found in his children and grandchildren, and his great love was a life-long relationship with his God. He will be remembered for his integrity, kindness, authenticity, and faithful service.
His is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ron.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Carrisa Garwood Welch of Salem, Oregon, and Julie Garwood Heide of Blue Springs; grandchildren Jayne, Lukas, Mitchell, Griffin and Marin; and niece, Whitney Garwood of Flagstaff, AZ.
A celebration of life service will be held at Colonial Hills Community of Christ in Blue Springs, 3539 South 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64014, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with visitation at 6 p.m. and Celebration of Life 7 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 7, 2020