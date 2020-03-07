Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Hills Community of Christ
3539 S. 7 Hwy
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Colonial Hills Community of Christ
3539 South 7 Highway
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Colonial Hills Community of Christ
3539 South 7 Highway
Blue Springs, MO
View Map

James L. Garwood


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Garwood Obituary
James Garwood, 71, of Independence, MO peacefully passed away into a new life on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Jim was born June 10, 1948 in Erie, PA to Alma and Ettie Garwood. For most of his working career, he designed custom homes, churches, and small commercial buildings throughout Jackson County under the name of Garwood Designs LLC. Jim and his wife Barbara (Hawley) Garwood recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary after having moved from Blue Springs to Independence. His greatest joy was found in his children and grandchildren, and his great love was a life-long relationship with his God. He will be remembered for his integrity, kindness, authenticity, and faithful service.

His is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ron.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Carrisa Garwood Welch of Salem, Oregon, and Julie Garwood Heide of Blue Springs; grandchildren Jayne, Lukas, Mitchell, Griffin and Marin; and niece, Whitney Garwood of Flagstaff, AZ.

A celebration of life service will be held at Colonial Hills Community of Christ in Blue Springs, 3539 South 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64014, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with visitation at 6 p.m. and Celebration of Life 7 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -