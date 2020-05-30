James Leslie Lemen, 77, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home.
He was born October 27, 1942 in Blackburn, MO to Charles and Dorthy (Koch) Lemen. James entered the United States Marines on May 29, 1961 and served his country proudly until his departure from the military on May 28, 1965. He was united in marriage to Jaunetta Calhoun on June 25, 1977 in Sedalia, MO. James worked at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant for several years. While there he held several positions such as a packer, security guard, gunner and tool operator. James was Christian by faith. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
Survived by his loving wife, Jaunetta Lemen of Blue Springs, MO; daughter, Cheryl Tart (Kenny) of Independence, MO; sons, Rodney Lemen (Shanna) of Chilhowie, MO, Kevin Lemen (Anna) of Raymore, MO; grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Aaron, Trinity; great-grandson, Silas. James was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorthy Lemen; brothers, William Lemen, Russell Lemen; sister, Wilnona Gilmore.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow the six foot social distancing rule and the 10 attendees at a time in the chapel. A private family committal service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
None
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2020.