James "Jog" Lipari, 87, passed away October 10, 2020 at Seasons Care Center, Kansas City, MO.Visitation will be from Noon-1:30 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs.Memories may be expressed for James at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements: Meyers Funeral Chapel 816-229-3276