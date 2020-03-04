|
Our father, James Loren Sullivan, Sr, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home outside Tombstone, AZ, which he shared with his wife of 20 years, Hildegard "Hilde" (Krah) Sullivan.
Dad was 96 years of age, having been born June 5, 1923, in Morrisonville, IL, to Opal (Shake) Sullivan and John T. Sullivan. He and Dorothy and family lived in Lawson, MO, for several decades before the couple moved to Arizona in 1993. James was a Ford Motor Company employee for 31 years at the Claycomo plant, as well as a lifelong farmer. He served in the United States Army in WWII, in the European theater, ending at the rank of Corporal.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy (Deckard) Sullivan; his three brothers, Roy, Ed, and Tom Sullivan; sister, Mary (Sullivan) Moffett; sons-in-law Ralph Tidwell (Barbara), Danny Davis (Judy), Leo "Buz" Testerman (Opal), Russell Tidwell (Patsey); stepson, Mike Dexter (June), and great-grandson Justin Pearce.
James leaves behind his wife, Hilde; 8 children: Judy (Sullivan) Davis and Barbara (Sullivan) Tidwell of Blue Springs, MO; Opal (Sullivan) Testerman of St. Joseph, MO; Patsey (Sullivan) Tidwell of Lawson, MO; Jim (wife Susan) of Cameron, MO; Marie (Sullivan) Verren (husband Terry) of Independence, MO; John (wife Shaun) of Excelsior Springs, MO; Debbie (Sullivan) Young (husband Ray) of Atascosa, TX; 3 stepchildren: Chris Dexter (wife Katharine); Rosie (Dexter) Edward (husband Richard) of DeKalb Junction, NY; Dennis Dexter (wife Susan) of Raymond, ME, and step-daughter-in-law June Dexter-DeMarco of Shirley, NY. He also was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, several in-laws, and a multitude of friends.
A Service for James Sullivan was held in Sierra Vista, AZ on December 31, 2019, followed by burial together with his late wife Dorothy's ashes at the South Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ.
A Memorial Service is to be held at the VFW Post 6278 Hall, 330 N. Pennsylvania, Lawson, MO, on March 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All of his many friends and family are welcome to come say a final farewell and share reminisces at this time. A light buffet will be served, and the Lawson VFW will honor their former Commander with a short ceremony.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020