Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Independence, MO
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Independence, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Independence, MO
James M. "Jim" Baxter


1919 - 2019
James M. "Jim" Baxter Obituary

James "Jim" Baxter, 100, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Wilshire at Lakewood, Lee's Summit, MO.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. Rosary and an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Independence, MO. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice or St. Ann's Catholic Church.

Jim was born May 19, 1919 in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from William Chrisman High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in WWII.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Earleen Baxter. Jim is survived by his children, Jerry Baxter (Susan), John Baxter, Cheryl Heflin (Jimmy), Mary Tebbs (David), Jim Baxter (Pat); four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carson-Speaks Chapel; 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on June 8, 2019
Carson-Speaks Chapel
