James Michael Copenhaver, 68, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on October 15, 2019.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 10AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m., until service time Thursday at the chapel.
Mike was born September 26, 1951 in Independence, Missouri, to Bob and Juanita Copenhaver. He graduated from Fort Osage High School in 1969 where he played baseball, football, and ran track. He then attended the University of Missouri at Columbia and obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting in 1973. Mike began his career at Montgomery Ward where he spent 26 years as a retail operations executive. Over the next 12 years of his career, he held various executive level positions at Eye Care Centers of America in San Antonio, TX, and EZ Corp in Austin, TX. He concluded the remaining 8 years of his career at TBC Corporation working out of San Antonio, TX where he was a Corporate Trainer and Safety Manager.
Mike was passionate about analyzing the world around him with numbers. He loved to help people view everyday life through a mathematical lens and believed everyone was capable of discovering a love and appreciation for Math. Mike was a sports fanatic, legendary storyteller, tremendous arm wrestler, and a stranger to no one. He always demonstrated how proud he was of every member of his entire family, and he was a constant reminder of what it means to be committed. Mike was an all-around extraordinary spouse, son, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to all.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Bob Copenhaver, and his brother Steve Copenhaver.
Mike is survived by his mother Juanita Copenhaver, wife Donna Copenhaver, son David Copenhaver, daughter Aimee Kelly, sister Patricia Jackson, brother Bob Copenhaver, grandchildren Luke and Maddie Kryszewski, nieces Emily Mackie, Valerie Bujak, Audrey Copenhaver, and nephew Steve Copenhaver Jr.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2019