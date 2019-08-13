|
James Otto Mittelstadt, 61, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 11424 US-24, Sugar Creek, MO 64054.
James is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Mittelstadt; sister, Judith Mittelstadt; brother, Joseph Mittelstadt, father, Julius Mittelstadt and mother, Norma Mittelstadt.
His survivors include his son, James D. Mittelstadt of Blue Springs, MO, grandson, Jacob Hicklin of Holden, MO; and brother, Gerald Mittelstadt.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019