Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
11424 US-24
Sugar Creek, MO
James Otto Mittelstadt

James Otto Mittelstadt Obituary

James Otto Mittelstadt, 61, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 11424 US-24, Sugar Creek, MO 64054.

James is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Mittelstadt; sister, Judith Mittelstadt; brother, Joseph Mittelstadt, father, Julius Mittelstadt and mother, Norma Mittelstadt.

His survivors include his son, James D. Mittelstadt of Blue Springs, MO, grandson, Jacob Hicklin of Holden, MO; and brother, Gerald Mittelstadt.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019
