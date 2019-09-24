|
James Robert "Jim" Srader, 71 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Cremation has taken place with a memorial gathering to be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday evening, September 25, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
Jim was born July 29, 1948 in Independence, MO to Donald M. and Anna Mary (Woolston) Srader and has been a lifelong area resident having graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1966. He later received an associates degree. He proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam. He worked in the construction and demolition business for several years before he retired. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling to the different races and had worked as a corner man for some races. He was a Chiefs, Royals and MU fan. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Independence, MO.
Survivors include; a brother, Ron Srader and wife Vy Lai of Independence, MO; and 3 nieces and a nephew, Jenny, Brett, Vicky and Emily.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Srader on September 25, 2009 and his parents.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 24, 2019