James Ross Vaughn


1946 - 2020
James Ross Vaughn Obituary
James Ross Vaughn, 73, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at Royer Funeral Home in Grain Valley. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Jim was born June 11, 1946 in Antigo, Wisconsin, to Ross and Gladys Vaughn. He married Dee Gabbert on July 12, 1975. He worked at Allis Chalmers for 36 years. Jim was an avid Harley rider and loved being outside tending to his yard and hunting. He was a jack of all trades and he dearly loved his wife and dog Taz.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

His survivors include his wife, Dee, of the home; daughter, Penny Geyer (Randy) of Garden City, MO; son, Jamie Vaughn of Kansas City, MO; and his dog, Taz.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO, 816-847-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020
