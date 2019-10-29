|
|
James "Jim" Stephen McCarty, 80, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side.
He was born January 19, 1939 in Boone County, MO to Woodrow and Virginia (Basinger) McCarty.
Jim was united in marriage to Marilyn Kruse on January 17, 1959 in Mexico, MO. He was an insurance agent for Prudential for several years, and he aced the (LUTC) Life Underwriters Training Council test. He served 2 terms on the St. Brendan School Board. Later Jim worked as a warehouse supervisor in Mexico, MO for Wetterau a whole sale food distributor before being transferred to Kansas City, MO. He was a parishioner of St. John LaLande Catholic Church in Blue Springs. He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Jim was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and later became a Kansas City Royals fan. In his spare time Jim stayed busy, enjoying the outdoors, fly fishing, tying fishing flies, mushroom hunting, and duck hunting. He had a workshop where he would make wooden fountain pens, music boxes, stained glass, and wove cane seats. Jim cherished making gifts for his family and friends.
Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn McCarty of Blue Springs, MO; son, Patrick McCarty of Kansas City, KS; daughters, Julie Boles (Michael) of Lee's Summit, MO, Katie Brown (Rusty) of Grain Valley, MO; daughter-in-law, Lezlie Todd-McCarty of Sedalia, MO; grandchildren, Mikayla Kraus (Dustin) of Hannibal, MO, Aric McCarty of Boulder, CO, Sean McCarty of Kansas City, KS, Mandy Brown of Grain Valley, MO; sister, Mary Ellen Cave of Tebbetts, MO; niece, Kathy Meritt (Tom) of Nixa, MO; nephew, Stephen Anderson (Pam) of Springfield, MO.
He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amanda McCarty; son, Michael McCarty; parents, Woodrow and Virginia McCarty; brother, Paul McCarty.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass starting at 10 A.M. at the church. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the or Camp Hickory Hill Children's diabetic Camp.
Memories of Jim and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 29, 2019