James "Jim" T. Rittel, Sr., 86, of Sugar Creek, MO passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2019.
Rosary and Mic-O-Say ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. followed by visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd., Independence, MO. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday at the church followed by inurnment in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Jim was born in Independence, MO on May 28, 1933 to Irving Charles and Laura Ellen (Woods) Rittel. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1952. Jim retired from the Kansas City Terminal Railroad. Jim married Patricia Ann Bean on September 14, 1957. He devoted his life to his family providing a lifetime of love, faith and many hugs. Jim was actively involved in his church and dedicated 50 plus years to Boy Scout Troop #221; receiving countless awards, including Scouting's highest recognition, The Silver Beaver Award and was Medicine Man in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia and their six children; Jean Golden (Jim), Jim Rittel, Jr. (Patty), Kathy Calvert, Patrick Rittel (Charlene),Mary and Vic Jodts and Laura Rittel; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a brother, John (Jack) H. Rittel and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Mary's Boy Scout Troop #221. Please send to McGilley & Sheil.
Arrangements: McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St., KCMO 64133, 816-353-6555.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 21, 2019