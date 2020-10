James W. Alexander, Jr., 90, of Independence, MO passed away October 7, 2020.A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Poplar Bluff City Cemetery, Poplar Bluff, MO.Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900