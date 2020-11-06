James W. Corder, 87, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2020, with his wife Barbara at his side.
Visitation at 1 p.m. and Funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Jim was born October 23, 1933 and passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2020. He graduated from Central High School in Kansas City before proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 to 1956 during the Korean War. His career was in Data Processing and Customer Service in the Financial arena. Jim enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball, playing golf, fishing and watching football. He married his life's love, Barbara Standifer Katherman on June 13, 1982. Together they bought a motorhome and traveled the U.S. from 2003-2018, including two trips to Canada and Alaska. Jim really enjoyed the motorhome and spending time with his camping friends.
Survived by loving wife, Barbara (together 40 years) sons, Brian D. Corder, Independence, MO, Russell L (Jennifer) Katherman, Helena, MT; daughter, Kimberly A. Colby, Liberty, MO; grandchildren, Brittany Holmquest, Malorie Colby, Ryan Colby, Dustin Miller, Jennifer Harrison; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Ella, Daycen Holmquest; nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. He is also survived by son Larry Eugene Corder and his children.
Preceded in death by his mother, Harlena Porter; daughter, Teresa Miller Krohn; brothers, Chester William (Bill) Corder and Robert Leroy (Bob) Cook.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Luke's Home Health and Hospice, Visiting Nurses Association, or Multiple System Atrophy Coalition (MSA). https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/funeral-homes/kansas-city-mo/newcomers-floral
-hills-funeral-home/9698