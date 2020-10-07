1/1
James Wesley "Jamie" Snider
1974 - 2020
James Wesley "Jamie" Snider, of Independence, MO, a man who came into the world as a small fighter, left with a tall and strong stance on September 29, 2020. He was 46 years old.

Jamie was born on August 22, 1974 in Independence, Missouri, to Archie and Vicki Snider. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in the class of 1993, then went on to the University of Central Missouri, earning a bachelor's degree in Drafting Technology and again in 2016 earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration Accounting. In 2004 he earned a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from UMKC. Jamie worked at several Kansas City area companies doing technical/IT jobs and loved his current job with the Kansas City MoDot-Kdot Scout team.

He was a great son, grandson and nephew. His family knew him as a friendly, kind, funny and generous man who loved time with family and friends and was always smiling. Jamie escorted his grandmother to senior citizen lunches, had breakfast meetings with his fellow members of the Inter-City Kiwanis Club, and cheerfully did home repairs and other projects for his mother and grandmother. He loved cooking on his Traeger grill, making Christmas fudge, eating the hottest spicy food he could find, walking nature trails, spoiling the neighborhood cats and dogs, researching stock market investments and fishing. Jamie was a "gentle giant," who was very social, always supportive and never knew a stranger. He is dearly loved by his family and many friends and will be deeply missed.

Jamie is survived by his mother of the home, Vicki Ruth Snider; brother, Mark Snider; sister, Staci Nipko; grandmother, Billie Fullerton; Uncles, Mike (Debra) Fullerton and Jon Fullerton; aunt, Linda (Lee) Aldridge and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Archie Maurice Snider; brother, Travis Snider; grandfathers, James Fullerton and Archie H. Snider and grandmother, Agnes Brock.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, October 9, with a service following at 10 a.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. in Independence. MO. He will be laid to rest at Mount Washington Cemetery.

In his honor, contributions are suggested to an animal shelter or food pantry of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900

Published in The Examiner on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
OCT
9
Service
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
