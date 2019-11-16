|
|
Jamie Lee Rivers Copeland of Independence, Missouri left this world to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 14, 2019, after courageously fighting a battle with cancer. Her immediate family was with her at her home.
Jamie was born December 24, 1948 in Carrollton, Mo., and considered her home as Higginsville, Mo. She was the second born to James and Sarah Manning Rivers. Raised on a farm with her sister Teena, she grew in spirit and faith, graduating from Higginsville High School and continued her education at Central Missouri State University. She was baptized at First Baptist Church, Higginsville, and by example she and her sister led their father to his profession of faith and baptism. The family has faithfully served the Lord Jesus Christ all their lives.
Jamie spent her working career with several national insurance companies and served two local churches in administrative and Office Manager capacities, most recently First Baptist Church of Independence for the last 11 years. She was well respected by her coworkers and was a super organizer. She was always the go-to person wherever she was employed.
Jamie married the love of her life David A. Copeland of Independence in 1971. Not able to bear children of their own they chose to share their abundant love by adopting two Korean brothers, Jonathan and James. Through hard work and determination for their success, she guided them through high school and technical school graduation.
Jamie loved and lived life to the fullest. She loved shopping with her sister, with whom she maintained a close relationship. She always seemed to find the bargain prices on items that eventually found their way to her love of decorating and entertaining. Her spirit was infectious. She was loved by many and respected by all who knew her. The order of her life was her Lord and Savior, her family and her friends. Her presence in this life will be missed but the knowledge that we will be with her again is the sustaining fact for those she has left for now.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother.
She is survived by her husband David, of the home; her sons Jonathan and his wife Charmie of North Kansas City and James of Kansas City; sister Teena M. Rohrs and husband Gary of Independence; nephews Cameron Rohrs of Independence and Gavin Rohrs of Blue Springs; and grandchildren Jimmy, Niko and Tala of North Kansas City.
The family wishes to thank each and every person who has provided sustenance through visits, prayers, and assistance of all manner during this time of final journey. You have been the rocks that we have leaned on through this difficult time. The hospice team has been phenomenal. The medical team that treated her was not only professional but caring and supportive.
There will be a celebration of life held at Liberty Christian Fellowship, 1815 W. Liberty Dr., Liberty, Mo. on November 23, 2019 at Noon. Friends may call at 11 a.m. A private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Independence will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Kansas City Hospice.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019