Jan (Smith) King, 67 of Blue Springs, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 224 W. Dryden St., Odessa, MO, 64076. Burial will be in the GAR Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma at 3 p.m., Friday.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019