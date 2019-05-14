The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Jane Louise (Roth) Byrnes


Jane Louise (Roth) Byrnes

1934 - 2019
Jane Louise (Roth) Byrnes Obituary
Jane Byrnes, 84, of Independence, MO passed away May 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at the chapel. Jane will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet cemetery.

Jane was born on June 8, 1934 in Kansas City, Mo to Anthony and Louise (Shadwick) Roth. After graduating from NorthEast High School, Jane attended the KC Art Institute. Jane worked for several companies as a freelance artist. She married her high school sweetheart Jim Byrnes. They shared 56 wonderful years together until his passing in 2011.

Jane was a strong willed, feisty, adventurous, and humorous person, traits that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her Garden Club, sharing memories of vacations with family and friends. Above all else she was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include; son Martin Byrnes and his wife Dianne, daughter Brenda Swadley and her husband Ritchie, daughter Michelle Dyche and her husband Jim; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 brothers.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Raytown Garden Club c/o Cheryl Wagner 7010 E 67th St Raytown, MO 64133

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 14, 2019
