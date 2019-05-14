Jane Byrnes, 84, of Independence, MO passed away May 10, 2019.



Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at the chapel. Jane will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet cemetery.



Jane was born on June 8, 1934 in Kansas City, Mo to Anthony and Louise (Shadwick) Roth. After graduating from NorthEast High School, Jane attended the KC Art Institute. Jane worked for several companies as a freelance artist. She married her high school sweetheart Jim Byrnes. They shared 56 wonderful years together until his passing in 2011.



Jane was a strong willed, feisty, adventurous, and humorous person, traits that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her Garden Club, sharing memories of vacations with family and friends. Above all else she was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.



Survivors include; son Martin Byrnes and his wife Dianne, daughter Brenda Swadley and her husband Ritchie, daughter Michelle Dyche and her husband Jim; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.



Jane is preceded in death by her parents, husband and 2 brothers.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Raytown Garden Club c/o Cheryl Wagner 7010 E 67th St Raytown, MO 64133



