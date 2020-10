Janelle McGinnis, 61, passed away, October 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO.Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, at Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, MO.Memories of Janelle and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.