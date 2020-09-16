1/
Janice Kay Ahring
1943 - 2020
Janice Kay Ahring, 77, of Sibley, MO, a lover of flowers and flower arranging, went to be with her God in his eternal garden on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence.

Cremation is planned and a memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Saturday at the Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams St., Buckner, MO 64016.

Donations may be made in her name to Lumicare Hospice who took excellent care of her in her final days.

Janice was born August 25, 1943 in Independence, MO and graduated from Fort Osage High School in 1961. She had worked as a floral designer for Arlene's Buckner Floral for several years and later as a housekeeper for the Adam's Mark Hotel in Kansas City until she retired in 2008. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Buckner, MO.

Survivors include; her loving husband of 56 years, John Ahring II of the home; a son, John Ahring III of Independence, MO; a sister, Shirley Jones of Independence, MO and 2 grandchildren, Jared Ahring and Josh Ahring.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Paul Ahring in 2006 and a brother, Vincent Lee Hedrick in 2016.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel (816) 650-5555

Published in The Examiner on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Speaks Buckner Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Buckner Chapel
300 Adams Street
Buckner, MO 64016
(816) 650-5555
Memories & Condolences
