Janice Kay Goin, 62, of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020.A visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, Mo.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600