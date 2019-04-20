

Janice Mae Crain, born February 1, 1957, had her faith made sight on April 18, 2019.



Her love for Christ motivated every decision she made and truly guided her life. Janice was born the second child to Ira and Etta Mae Martin. She attended North Kansas City High School and went to floral training after graduation. It was at her job as a florist that she met the one true love of her life. In May of 1978, Janice married Roger Crain. Together they forged a family foundation of love and faith that would continue to be passed down through several generations. Janice loved her church family at Fellowship Greenwood and was truly blessed by the community she built from that church. Her love for sewing and gardening was abundant to all who knew her. She could make any plant grow and loved having her hands in the dirt. In the later years of her life she took her sewing skills to new levels by creating amazing quilts.



Janice is survived by her two daughters, Rosa (Jordan) Worley and Sarah (Joel) Tucker both of Lee's Summit, MO. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Brooke and Julie Tucker and her sister Cheryl (Lee) Arnold.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Roger, whom she missed terribly and longed to see again.



Words seem inadequate to describe this faith-filled, strong-willed woman. She loved with her whole heart and demanded excellence from both herself and those around her. Janice knew how to listen. She would quietly allow you to talk and then respond with a well thought out response that often would be life changing. Her love of Jesus shone brightly to all who knew her and those who walked close to her could see that faith in every trial she faced. Her life pointed to Jesus.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fellowship Greenwood which her church family will lovingly use to further the gospel.



Visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22 with a celebration of life service immediately following at 7 p.m. Both will be held at Fellowship Greenwood 1601 W Main St, Greenwood, MO 64034.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.