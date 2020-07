Janice Sue Dowdy, 71, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home.Her family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with Jackson County health regulations masks will be required for anyone attending.Memories of Janice and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.