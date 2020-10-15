Janis Lynn Kelly, 71, of Richmond, formerly of Buckner, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Janis was born on October 3, 1949, in Wheaton, MN, the daughter of Sheldon and Ruth (Allison) Griffith.
Survivors include: daughter, Michelle (Brad) Davis of Richmond; two sisters, Candy (Bill) McKinney of Sibley and Patricia Griffith of Slater; three grandchildren: Monica Billingsley, Kyler Gassen, and Derreck Davis; six great-grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and nephews; and 11 great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Jill Gassen, three sisters, Sharron Butler, Priscilla Mershon, and Penny Riley, and two brothers, Shannon Allison and Jeff Griffith.
Janis attended elementary school in Buckner, Fort Osage High School, and Wellington High School. She worked as a claims clerk for GEHA in Independence for over 25 years. Janis was a member of the Wellington First Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, bingo, and especially liked watching her soap operas. She enjoyed watching football and NASCAR and was a Buffalo Bills, Sooner fan, and loved Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Crossroads Hospice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Buckner Hill Cemetery.
Please remember to share your memories of Janis with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.