Jay Eugene Barnhart, 50, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
The family will receive friends and family from 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the chapel. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Blue Springs - IMPACT Ministries or City Union Mission.
Memories of Jay and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 13, 2019