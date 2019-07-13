Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Jay Eugene Barnhart


1968 - 2019
Jay Eugene Barnhart Obituary

Jay Eugene Barnhart, 50, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The family will receive friends and family from 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the chapel. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Blue Springs - IMPACT Ministries or City Union Mission.

Memories of Jay and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 13, 2019
