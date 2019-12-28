The Examiner Obituaries
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Independence Firefighters #781 Union Hall
320 E. Pacific Ave.
Independence, MO
Jean (Croft) Trisler


1944 - 2019
Jean (Croft) Trisler Obituary
Jean Trisler, 75, passed away on December 24, 2019, in Independence, MO.

Jean was born on May 20, 1944, in Kansas City, MO, the only daughter of Raymond Croft and Bernice Horne Croft. She grew up in the Kansas City area and attended Wyandotte High School – however, she graduated from Van Horn High School in the class of 1962. She excelled in dance at an early age – she was head majorette in high school and had the opportunity to dance in a production at Starlight Theater.

Jean chose to be a CNA & caregiver as a career path, but it extended beyond that – she was passionate about being of service to others. She enthusiastically helped countless elderly and disabled people with their groceries, running errands, housecleaning, and basic care. At home, she was a proud mom to four children, and she was actively involved in PTA, Girl Scouts, and as a room mother. As she became a grandma, she attended every one of her grandchildren's sports and dance events, even the ones that were out of town. Birthdays and holidays were very important to her, because it meant that she could have her family together. She would give her last dollar if it meant it would help someone else, and she always thought of others.

Her children remember her delicious chicken enchiladas, her abiding love for Elvis Presley, her ceramics collection, and her fierce, spunky personality. Jean found her second love in Ross Trisler, and they married on June 7, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV. Together, they spent nearly 30 wonderful years of marriage.

He survives her, in addition to her children: Susan Smith, Lori Greene (husband John), Mark Calfas (wife Joey) and Sharon Lockard (husband Brandon); grandchildren, Nathan, Nicole, Kasey, Kailey, Michael, Brett, Jamie, Shelby, Christopher, Brandi, Trey, and Ashlyn; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 nephews; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Rhonda Sue Calfas; parents, Raymond and Bernice; brother, Marvin Croft; and her cousin who was loved as a sister, Carol Randall.

A celebration of her life will be on January 4, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at the Independence Firefighters #781 Union Hall, 320 E. Pacific Ave., Independence, MO 64050.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 28, 2019
