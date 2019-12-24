|
|
Jeanette Carolyn Ward, 87, a resident of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO.
She was born November 16, 1932 to Paul and Naomi (Wright) Collins in Muncie, IN.
Jeanette was united in marriage to George Ward on April 30, 1972 in Grain Valley, MO. She worked with George in their construction business. Jeanette enjoyed planting flowers, decorating her home, shopping, and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Survived by husband of 47 years, George Ward of Lee's Summit, MO; son, Robert Alan Qualkinbush (Janice) of Grain Valley, MO; daughter, Cynthia Diane Fowler of Blue Springs, MO; step-son, David Ward (Sandra) of Grain Valley, MO; grandson, Daniel Qualkinbush (Megan Murphy) of Grain Valley, MO; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Adeline Qualkinbush, Camden Murphy; several step-grand and great-grandchildren; brothers, Norman Collins (Trudy) of Gaston, IN, Ray Collins (Jeanene) of Gaston, IN; sister, Elaine Seals (Herb) of Muncie, IN; sister-in-law, Dottie Collins of Gaston, IN.
She is preceded in death by her son, Gary Qualkinbush; step-son, Lindsey Ward; parents, Paul and Naomi Collins; brother, Eddie Collins; sister, Margree Rinker.
The family will receive friends and family from 1-2 pm. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main Street, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm at the chapel. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memories of Jeanette and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 24, 2019