Jeff Norman was granted his angel wings on May 22, 2020.Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at William Henry Harrison Park in the shelter house. 11520 Mike Onka Memorial Dr. Sugar Creek, MO 64054.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900