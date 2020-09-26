Jeffrey Brian Talcott, 47 of Independence, MO, passed away September 22, 2020.
Jeff was born February 20, 1973 in Independence, MO. He was the second born of three children to Lynden Talcott and Susan (Sartin) Talcott. During his youth he was active in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Jeff was a graduate of Truman High School in 1991 and an athlete in pole-vaulting. He attended Graceland College of Lamoni, IA then transferred to UMKC.
Jeff married in 1997 and had three sons, Travis, Josh, and Zach. Jeff married Errin Nix on April 4, 2019. They celebrated their love of God at Connection Point Church. Jeff had a twenty-year career as a Pipefitter and was currently employed with US Engineering. He was a proud member of the Pipefitters Local 533 Union. He was well-known as a meticulous worker and believed "the only way to do something is the right way!" Jeff was an avid deer and turkey hunter who enjoyed hours on his Uncle John's farm in Warrensburg. He loved spending time with his family and will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa, son, and brother.
Jeff is survived by his wife Errin; three sons Travis, Josh, and Zach, all of Independence, MO; stepson Crosbie Jarrett of KCMO; five grandchildren Juliana, Khaleah, Titan, Aries, and Vera Talcott; mother Susan Talcott of Independence, MO; brother Curt Talcott and wife Molly of Leawood, KS; brother Mark Talcott and wife Jessica of Lee's Summit, MO; parents-in-law Dan and Peggy Nix of Grain Valley, MO; brother-in-law Gideon Nix and wife Kristen of Blue Springs, MO; five nephews and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father Lynden Talcott in 2009.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral service for the family will follow at 7 p.m. The service will be live streamed through Speaks Chapel's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.