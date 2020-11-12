1/1
Jeffrey David Lawrence
1961 - 2020
Jeffery David Lawrence, 59, of Blue Springs, MO passed away Friday evening, October 23, 2020 at his residence.

Cremation is planned with a memorial gathering to celebrate his life to be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO 64055.

Jeff was born August 29, 1961 in Independence, MO to William D. and Mary Anne (Snyder) Lawrence and has been a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Truman High School in 1980. Jeff served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee and was an expert marksman. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as an electrical designer for an engineering firm. He was a member of the First Bible Baptist Church in Blue Springs. He loved animals and would routinely bring home new pets much to the dismay of his wife, Kimberly (Lahey) Lawrence, to whom he was married for 33 years. He had a huge sweet tooth and was known to put grape jelly on almost anything. Jeff loved spending time at the Chigger Ranch, his home at Pomme De Terre Lake. He also enjoyed working in the yard, watching court TV shows, singing along to his favorite musicals, and drinking margaritas.

Jeff is survived by his wife; a daughter, Courtney Flannigan and husband Trevor of Fairway, KS; a son, Ethan Lawrence of Blue Springs, MO and a sister, Pam Mawhirter and husband Mark of Lee's Summit, MO.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
