Jeffrey Dwain Joseph


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Dwain Joseph Obituary
Jeffrey Dwain Joseph, 58, of Independence, MO, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2019 at his home.

Jeff was born October 8, 1960, in Independence, MO. He was a graduate of Truman High School and later worked in the field of Mechanical Engineering until his health no longer permitted.

Survivors include his daughter, Gretchen Joseph; mother, Sue Wise; father, Dwain Joseph; brother, Scott Joseph (Kathi); sisters, Krissy Boehme (Chad) and Jeannie Joseph; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

A private memorial service will be held in Colorado.

Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in The Examiner on June 1, 2019
