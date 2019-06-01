|
|
Jeffrey Dwain Joseph, 58, of Independence, MO, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2019 at his home.
Jeff was born October 8, 1960, in Independence, MO. He was a graduate of Truman High School and later worked in the field of Mechanical Engineering until his health no longer permitted.
Survivors include his daughter, Gretchen Joseph; mother, Sue Wise; father, Dwain Joseph; brother, Scott Joseph (Kathi); sisters, Krissy Boehme (Chad) and Jeannie Joseph; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
A private memorial service will be held in Colorado.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in The Examiner on June 1, 2019