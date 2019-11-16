|
Jeffrey G. Brenton, 72, died peacefully October 19, 2019 at home.
He was born June 30, 1947 to William and Nadine Brenton and is survived by his wife, Francesca, and his sister, Jennifer. Jeff enjoyed Scouting as a youth with Troop 226, earning his Eagle rank, and was Firebuilder Little Trusted Eye in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.
Jeff was a proud University of Missouri graduate and a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1972. Jeff returned to Independence where he reengaged in Scouting, serving Troop 226 as Scoutmaster. Upon his retirement from the Federal Government, Jeff served as a Blue Elk District unit commissioner and as District Commissioner for the Big Muddy District. He received the District Award of Merit in 2013 and was also a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Jeff excelled in his career as a civilian employee at the Department of Defense, working in various capacities; program analyst, systems coordinator, supervisory analyst, systems developer and integrator. His career took him to various locations throughout the country such as Fort Leonard Wood, MO, White Sands Missile Range, NM, and the Presidio of San Francisco, CA. Each location provided a promotion and increased challenges. Jeff finished his civil service career at the Pentagon where he developed and directed the implementation of worldwide staging and fielding plans for Medium Tactical Vehicles and managed the development of BRAC (Base Realignment and Closures). Projects often included congressional briefings as well as successfully negotiating several programs between the different branches of the military, which was no small feat. While he and his department attended a staff conference in another area of the Pentagon, his office was destroyed by the attack of 9/11.
Celebration of Jeff's life and impact should be private and personal as he would prefer. There will be no formal services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tribe of Mic-O-Say Heart of America Council 10210 Holmes KCMO 64131.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019