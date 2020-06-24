Jeffrey Lynn Rodman
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Lynn Rodman, 57, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully at home with family and friends on June 20, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, at New Salem Cemetery.

Jeffrey was born October 27, 1962 in Independence, MO, and graduated from William Chrisman High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Rodman; brothers, David and Rick Rodman; Step-father, Victor Mayer; and his beloved cat Gracie.

Rick is survived by his mother, Jean Mayer; daughter, Stacey Rodman; and granddaughter, Layla Jo; and many cousins.

The family would like to express their thanks to Amber and the whole Lumicare Hospice team.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Salem Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved