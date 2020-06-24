Jeffrey Lynn Rodman, 57, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully at home with family and friends on June 20, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, at New Salem Cemetery.
Jeffrey was born October 27, 1962 in Independence, MO, and graduated from William Chrisman High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Rodman; brothers, David and Rick Rodman; Step-father, Victor Mayer; and his beloved cat Gracie.
Rick is survived by his mother, Jean Mayer; daughter, Stacey Rodman; and granddaughter, Layla Jo; and many cousins.
The family would like to express their thanks to Amber and the whole Lumicare Hospice team.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, at New Salem Cemetery.
Jeffrey was born October 27, 1962 in Independence, MO, and graduated from William Chrisman High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Rodman; brothers, David and Rick Rodman; Step-father, Victor Mayer; and his beloved cat Gracie.
Rick is survived by his mother, Jean Mayer; daughter, Stacey Rodman; and granddaughter, Layla Jo; and many cousins.
The family would like to express their thanks to Amber and the whole Lumicare Hospice team.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 24, 2020.