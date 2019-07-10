|
Jeffrey Marc King, 47, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Jeff's life from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. A gathering will take place at Valley Pub and Patio, 640 Yennie St, Grain Valley, MO at a later date.
Memories of Jeff and words of comfort may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 10, 2019