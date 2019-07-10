Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jeffrey Marc King


1972 - 2019
Jeffrey Marc King Obituary

Jeffrey Marc King, 47, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Jeff's life from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. A gathering will take place at Valley Pub and Patio, 640 Yennie St, Grain Valley, MO at a later date.

Memories of Jeff and words of comfort may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 10, 2019
