Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Jenny Dee Alpers


1982 - 2020
Jenny Dee Alpers Obituary

Jenny Dee Alpers, 37, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center after a courageous 17-month battle against cancer.

A family graveside service will be held at Lobb Cemetery. A celebration of Jenny's life for all of her friends and family will be held at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Jenny and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 1, 2020
