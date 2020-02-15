Home

Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600

Jerome Bernard McNamara

Jerome Bernard McNamara Obituary

Jerome B. McNamara, 91, of Independence, MO passed away February 13, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., with a Rosary starting at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 18, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at St. Mark Catholic Church, entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 15, 2020
