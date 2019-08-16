|
Jerry Dean Parish, 81, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Manor in Blue Springs.
He was born February 11, 1938 in Independence, MO to Vern and Geraldine (Stockton) Parish. Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Coast Guard. He was united in marriage to Mary Meyer on January 20, 1962 in Kansas City, MO. Jerry spent the majority of his working career as a structural engineer for ARMCO Steel and Carter Waters both in Kansas City, MO before his retirement in 2003. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, coaching softball, tinkering on cars and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survived by his wife, Mary Parish of Blue Springs, MO; daughters, Kimberly Clark and husband Allen of Maricopa, AZ, Kellie Cooper and husband Michael of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Matthew Clark, Madison Clark, Kylie Cooper, Taylor Cooper.
Jerry will be cremated per his wishes. Services are currently pending. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Jerry and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 16, 2019