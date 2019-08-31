|
Jerry Epp, of Raytown, MO, died in his home of cancer, August 25, 2019.
He was born November 20, 1948 and raised in Henderson, NE and Fulton, MO. He attended and graduated from the University of Missouri. He was a disabled Vietnam Veteran. Jerry coached the Raytown Raiders kid's football team for almost 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, RV traveling, and working on cars. His latest joy was his Harley V-Rod Trike and matching Ford Truck, taking them to Car Shows around the area.
He is survived by son Jeremy Love-Epp of Boston, MA; daughter Kristin Epp of Aberdeen, SD; wife Karen Love and nephew Noah Allen of the home.
Memorial Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5-10 p.m. at the DAV Center at 14605 E 40 Hwy, Independence, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 31, 2019