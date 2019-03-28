Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
400 W. Maple
Independence, MO
Jerry James Courter


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry James Courter Obituary
Jerry James Courter, 80, of Independence, passed on March 18, 2019 at South Hampton Place in Columbia.

Jerry was born January 3, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Merle and Dollie Courter. On October 3, 1959, he was united in marriage to Caren C. Coulson in Belmond, Iowa. Jerry was a graduate of Rockhurst College and a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church. In his free time, he was an avid gardener. He proudly worked for Trans World Airlines for over 40 years and will forever fly the friendly skies.

Preceding him in death are his parents and four brothers: Frank, Sam, Pat and Joe.

Survivors include his wife Caren of Columbia; son Neal (Cam) of the home; daughter Lisa (Greg) Caldwell of Columbia; grandson Matthew Caldwell of Overland Park, KS; granddaughter Natalie Caldwell of Columbia; sisters Helen Sims of Kansas City, KS and Rosemary (Roger) Anderson of Lenexa, KS; brother Leo (Mary Esther) Courter of Independence; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be private for the family at Mount Washington Cemetery in Independence. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30 from 2-4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 400 W. Maple in Independence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or a .

The family respectfully requests that you refrain from sending floral arrangements due to limited space.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 28, 2019
