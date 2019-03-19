|
|
Jerry McArthur, 76 of Independence, MO passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019.
Jerry was born in Cleveland, OH to Burton and Gracie McArthur. He was raised and spent most of his life in Independence. In his early years he earned a pilot license and enjoyed flying. The majority of his career was in the fire sprinkler business. He was very proud of his three grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Aaron McArthur.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret; sons Craig (Rhonda) and Matt (Jenny); grandchildren Rachel, Trenton and Danny and two sisters, Laurel Alexander and Merriam Alexander.
A casual celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 23 at the IAFF Independence Fire Fighters union hall (320 E Pacific Ave, Independence, MO) from 2-4 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 19, 2019