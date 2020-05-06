Home

Reser Funeral Home
101 W. Main St.
Warsaw, MO 65355
(660)438-5151
Jerry Bittiker
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Jerry W. Bittiker


1952 - 2020
Jerry W. Bittiker Obituary
Jerry W. Bittiker, age 67, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence near Warsaw, Missouri.

He was born in in Jackson County, Missouri on May 22, 1952, the son of Robert and Erma (Sims) Bittiker, Jerry worked in construction for most of his life. Jerry was the kind of person who was always ready to help anyone in their time of need.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Erma, his wife, Phyllis, a daughter, Jennifer, two brothers, Terry and Tim and two sisters, Sharon and Karen.

He is survived by six adult children, a brother Larry and a sister Mary, brother-in-law Charlie, brother-in-law Gary, sister-in-law Vicki, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Missouri.
Published in The Examiner on May 6, 2020
