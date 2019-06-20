|
Jill Jolene Davis, 54, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service celebrating Jill's life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 1815 N.E. Independence Ave, Lee's Summit, MO.
Memories of Jill and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on June 20, 2019
