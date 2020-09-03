Jim Nelson, 76, of Blue Springs, MO passed away August 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to the Heart of America Diabetes Research Foundation, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive Suite 1250 Kansas City MO 64116, or the North Kansas City Hospital Auxiliary, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive Kansas City, MO 64116.
Jim was born April 4, 1944, the son of Wes and Jean (Whalen) Nelson in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Marcy Latenser in 1976 and they have one son, Jason. Jim worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass for over 30 years before retiring from the IRS in 2007. Jim grew up in Northeast Kansas City in a house the family swore was haunted. Gail and Ron remember Jim removing the hinges off the bedroom door so they could sneak up in the attic and find the Christmas presents his Mother had hidden. He served two years in the U.S. Army, all of it in Germany. Jim worked at the Owens Corning plant in Fairfax for over 30 years and 11 years at the IRS. But it was his co-workers at both places that he enjoyed the most. He suggested to the other Latenser brothers-in-law that they should form a union to hold their own against the 11 Latenser women. Jim liked to hold court on Christmas Eve in Amy's kitchen with three of the other "outlaws" Joe, Mike and Larry. His sister-in-law Judy nicknamed him The Nelson. He loved all of Marcy's sisters as much as they loved him.
His grandchildren were the light of Jim's life. He often said that Lori and Jason had raised a couple of good, smart kids. He was so proud of Lesley for volunteering at Union Station and turning her volunteer gig into a job in Science City. He loved watching Jimmy on his way to realizing his dream of becoming a chef. Jim loved his Chiefs and was happy to share the game day experience with various nephews and especially with Jimmy in recent years. Like many other fans, he was happy to see them win another Super Bowl in his lifetime and thrilled that Jimmy was able to see the playoff wins in person. As some of the first residents on the block, Jim, Cliff and Jack were the Three Musketeers. You would often find them gathered in one of the driveways solving the problems of the world.
Jim liked everybody except other drivers! He loved his sports cars and was happy to let Marcy's brothers drive them. John Latenser got a speeding ticket in the Corvette and Jim Latenser steered his Datsun 280Z off I-70 into a wheat field and right back on to the road on the way to Colorado on a family vacation. And he still let them borrow his cars! After Angela lived with Jim and Marcy in high school, he thought of her like a daughter. Yes, she got grounded and he made her dates come to the door to pick her up, not honk from the driveway. Her high school friends still call him Uncle Jim. Jim's hobbies were fishing and casting and reloading his own ammo for target shooting. His tackle boxes are crammed with fishing lures and his garage is full of reloading equipment, powder and supplies. He loved teaching Jason, and later the grandkids, to target shoot.
Marcy would like to thank the staff at North Kansas City Hospital and all of Jim's doctors for their care over the years. In particular she wants to mention Drs. Hellman and Rosen and their staff who coordinated care with all his other doctors and the ICU nurses who cared for him, and her, in his final days: Lauren, Kelsey, Sarah, Kyle, Susan, Ashton and Quincy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Patrick and nephews Ronnie and Aaron.
Jim is survived by his wife Marcy, son, Jason and his wife Lori Nelson; grandchildren, Lesley and Jimmy; sister, Gail (James) Grapes; brother, Ron (Debbie); niece, Angela (Cullen) Bryant, nephew, Michael O'Riley, niece Christina Nelson; niece Jennifer (Joe) Croughan; niece Jessica (Adam) Heitman; nephew Sean (Kieran) Nelson.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com.