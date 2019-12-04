|
|
Joan Charlene Myres, 62, left this world to be with God in Heaven, at 2:40 p.m. on November 29, 2019.
She was born in West Memphis, Arkansas to Eric Roach and Ethelene (Sandy) Roach on March 31, 1957. She being the youngest of 5, had 2 Brothers and 2 Sisters. She lived most of her younger years in the Riverside, Mo area and attended Parkhill High School.
She was married to her 1st husband, David G. Duncan for 10 years and was blessed with 4 children 3 boys and 1 girl. That union ended in divorce, and she later married James R.(Bob) Myres in 1983 and was blessed with 2 more boys. The family moved to Blue Springs, Mo in 1988 and Joan found work at Consentino's Price Chopper in the Deli. She was a very responsible, hard worker and worked into the manager position, staying there a total of 17 years. She later worked for Bob Evans Restaurant until Joan was stricken with cancer in 2015. The surgery was successful and she was cancer free, but the chemotherapy following and the side effects thereof, after 3 years.
She was preceded in death by an infant Niece and Nephew; a Brother-in-Law, Jack; a Sister, Maxine Houghk; Mother, Ethelene Finstad; Father, Eric Roach; Nephew Scott Osterberger; Sister-in-Law and Brother-in-Law, Daryl and Margie Winget; Brother-in-Law, Les Myres; Brother-in-Law, Tom Gatewood; Brother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law, David and Naomi Moore; Brother-in-Law Bill Bolling; Brother-in-Law, Lawerence Myres; Sister-in-Law Sue Bolling.
Joan leaves Husband Bob Myres of the home; 5 Sons: David Duncan, Blue Springs, Tony Duncan, Blue Springs, Kyle Duncan (Heather), Blue Springs, Cody Myres (Kylee), Kansas City Mo, and Robert Myres (Sarah), Grain Valley. 4 Daughters: Misty Thompson (Jerry) Blue Springs, Brandy Cornwell (Michael), Blue Springs, Kim Walley HalfMoon Bay, CA, Tabatha Johnson, Liberty, Mo, 27 Grandbabies and 10 Great-Grandbabies, 3 Brothers: Kenneth Wheeler (Terri), Holt, Mo, Roger Wheeler (Kaye),
Lawson, Mo, Eric Roach (Donna), Redwood City, Iowa Sister: Rhonda Millsap (Richard) Muskogee, Ok, and many Nieces and Nephews and cousins worldwide.
Time with her kids and grandbabies, along with her time serving God is what Joan loved most. She will be honored, loved, and missed by every life she touched.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on December 6, 2019 with the Funeral Services following at 2 p.m. Both will be at Heartland Church 400 SW Lake Village Blvd Blue Springs, MO 64014. Burial will be at Blue Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019