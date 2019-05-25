

Joan Fenner, 86, of Independence, MO, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.



Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1 from 10-11 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m., both at the Chapel at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Independence, MO, 3736 S Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055. The burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.



Joan was born to the late Harry S. and Bobbie (Griffin) Chapman, January 10, 1933, in Independence, Missouri. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1950. She married the late William Fenner on November 25, 1959, and they lived together in Independence most of their married lives.



Joan is survived by three children: Linda Moore, of Independence; Craig Fenner, of Kansas City; and Jann (Scott) Riggs, of Lee's Summit. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Matthew Moore, Brennan Riggs and Connor Riggs; two great-grandchildren, her sister Reba and her brother Robert.



She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008 and 5 siblings.



She spent her life caring for others. She loved her family and friends deeply and demonstrated that love until the very end. Mom, we'll do our very best to show that same love to each other and to others in your honor.



Contributions may be made in her honor to Angels Care Fund, 5915 NE Southwood St., Lee's Summit, MO 64064.



Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2019